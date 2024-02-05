Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Like KFC preparation': Man accused of throwing hen to alligator denies charge

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
February 5 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE defence lawyer for a man accused of throwing a live hen to an alligator at a Hunter wildlife park has likened the alleged act to preparing a chicken for KFC.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.