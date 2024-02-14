Shanty Fever brings cheer across Nelson Bay

A happy community group of singers have been spreading happiness and cheer to several nursing homes in the Nelson Bay area as well as diners at Uncle Frank's Cafe in Salamander Bay.
The group headed up by well know local professional musician Steve Porter, from Boat Harbour, have wound the clock back and regularly hold shows performing sea shanties.
The 10 to 15 people in the group known as "Shanty Fever" represent a cross section of the community with men and women giving their time to entertain and at the same time enjoy themselves,
Musical director of Shanty Fever", Porter had a very successful career as a talented solo singer guitarist and played the clubs in the area and also cruise boats out of Nelson Bay and Newcastle for the past 20 years .
He regularly catches up with mates to perform as a group the local favourite being "The Riddled Liver Band'.
Shanty Fever have a regular gig at Uncle Frank's Café in Salamander Bay on Friday nights. The free of charge evening has attracted a large roll up of rusted on supporters many bring their own lagerphones.
The group continued their charity gigs before Christmas at the botanical gardens and nursing homes and recently on Australia Day on the Imagine cruise on the harbour.
The local feel-good group help set up functions with Porter providing up to 15 microphones and sound equipment under his guidance.
In recent months, Porter has continued his brave battle with prostate cancer and shows remarkable character to turn up and perform.
Shanty Fever are available for local charity gigs, contact Steve Porter on 0409 047 737 for further details.
