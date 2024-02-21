Modern comfortable residence in prestigious location near all amenities

5 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
This is an extremely rare opportunity to secure a home of this quality in such a sought-after location.
Only five years old and situated in the prestigious 'Salamander Grove', where you are within walking distance to your choice of beaches and amenities you will love the convenience that this home offers.
Suitable for a wide variety of buyers, you are surrounded by quality homes making this the quiet and picture-perfect neighbourhood.
The heart of the home is designed around the gourmet kitchen.
A large island bench, quality appliances, a gas stovetop, and a butler's pantry are just some of the features you will love.
Living spaces are aplenty, with a separate media room, ideal for larger families or those who like to relax and watch TV away from the entertaining area.
An entertainer's delight, the beautiful open-plan living leads seamlessly to the spacious undercover outdoor entertaining area.
From here, you can relax while watching the kids play in the in-ground swimming pool and in the fully-fenced backyard, high fencing that offers complete privacy from your neighbours.
Upstairs you will find another living room, three bedrooms all with walk-in wardrobes, and a master suite that is extremely generous in size.
Including a walk-in wardrobe and spacious ensuite, this is the ultimate parents retreat.
The fifth bedroom is located downstairs with it's own ensuite, suitable as a guest suite.
To top it all off, there is ducted air-conditioning and ceiling fans throughout the home.
