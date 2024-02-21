Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

$400,000 funding a welcomed top up for four Port Stephens community services

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated February 21 2024 - 1:32pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington, Port Stephens Family Neighbourhood Services assistant manager Ann Fletcher and Yacaaba Centre manager Louise Simpson and volunteer Sue Ware. Picture supplied
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington, Port Stephens Family Neighbourhood Services assistant manager Ann Fletcher and Yacaaba Centre manager Louise Simpson and volunteer Sue Ware. Picture supplied

A welcomed $400,000 boost from the state government will go a long way for four of the region's community services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.