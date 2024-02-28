Fishing club welcomes Bowen wind farm input invitation cautiously

FEDERAL Energy Minister Chris Bowen has asked the Port Stephens game fishing industry to help him decide how offshore wind farms will operate off the Hunter coast.
Newcastle and Port Stephens Game Fishing Club has been a vocal opponent of federal government plans to establish wind farms in an offshore renewable zone stretching from Nelson Bay to Swansea.
Mr Bowen met with club representatives in November to discuss the government's plans, and Mr Bowen has sent a follow-up letter inviting the club to provide feedback to help him draft conditions for the offshore zone's feasibility licences.
Mr Bowen said in the letter that he could impose conditions requiring licence holders to consult the fishing club on how it will manage its licence and to address how impacts can be mitigated.
"I am interested in receiving your suggestions as I consider what conditions should be placed on any future holders of feasibility licences," he said in the letter to club president Troy Radford.
Eight proponents have applied for licences.
The government is expected to announce the winning two or three applicants in the middle of this year.
While Newcastle and Port Stephens Game Fishing Club president Troy Radford welcomed the invitation they remained wary of how much the club's position will be considered.
"It is okay to ask for input, but unless we know the actual scope of what is proposed it is very hard to come up with an actual list," Mr Radford said. "We are pleased that Chris has acknowledged the importance that game fishing has in Port Stephens which is great.
My commitment remains to our local community to get the best possible outcome for our region- Meryl Swanson
"We are in the process now where we've got to try and sit down and come up with these lists of recommendations on the back of something that we are not 100 per cent sure on what is actually proposed.
One of the key issues the fishing club wants to ensure is that there are no turbines on the fishing area known as the 'car park'.
The 'car park' is an area on the southern edge of the wind farm zone where a huge bait fish congregation takes place and the marlins arrive each season.
At this stage we still don't know if any proponent is going to put their windfarms on top of the car park.
We just want to make sure this process is done right.
In his letter to Mr Radford, Mr Bowen wrote: "It is during the term of the feasibility licence that proponents will undertake studies and consultation to determine the appropriate location of infrastructure (including wind turbines and/or cross shore connections.
"The outcomes of consultation should inform a feasibility licence holder's project planning.
"This would include identification of measures to reduce any potential impacts on marine users, including recreational fishers, while ensuring safety and infrastructure integrity objectives can be achieved."
Mr Radford said the finding of a review into the consultation process for the proposal found it had been flawed and there was residual mistrust of Mr Bowen because of that.
"We've got to keep playing the game with them and hold them accountable," he said.
Paterson MP Meryl Swanson said she had been working hard to keep the channels of communication open between the community and Mr Bowen's office.
"My commitment remains to our local community to get the best possible outcome for our region," she said.
"I have been encouraging stakeholders such as the Newcastle Port Stephens Game Fishing Club to share their insights and concerns, which will be invaluable in shaping the conditions under which feasibility licenses are granted.
"It will also ensuring that these projects deliver tangible benefits to the community and minimise impacts on existing activities."
The offshore wind zone looms as a divisive issue in the lead-up to the next federal election campaign in the marginal seat of Paterson.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton has already visited Nelson Bay twice in September and October to attack the government over the project.
An alliance of environment, business and union organisations has called on the state and federal governments to progress the Hunter Offshore Wind Zone to secure the region's economic future.
The Newcastle-Port Stephens Game Fishing Club members travelled to Canberra earlier this month for the Reckless Renewables rally.
