Raymond Terrace skipper Daniel Upward bows out on Old Boys Day

Raymond Terrace skipper Daniel Upward has announced his retirement ahead of the Lions' final game of the season and Old Boys Day when they host City United in a one-day game on Saturday.
The game is Terrace's last chance for a win in 2023-24 after last weekend's day two action was ruled out on Friday night when a storm ripped off the covers on the pitch exposing it to rain.
Lions volunteers struggled to get the covers back, but the damage was done.
"It was very disappointing not to get on on Saturday because I thought we were a really good chance," said Upward whose side was resuming on 0-4 after Tenambit Morpeth declared at 9/220.
The Lions were chasing their third win of the season, to go along with their round 10 Twenty20 win against Eastern Suburbs and round 16 defeat of Northern Suburbs at Lorn Park
"We needed to get that first win, so the boys knew about the winning culture and they've kicked off on the back of the back of that," Upward said. "Hopefully the boys can kick off next year and start that process this week with a win against City."
While it has been a tough few years for the Lions, Upward said there were some exciting young players coming through the ranks.
"Daniel Harden, Jaxon Brooks and Jayden Newson have been unreal this year," he said.
"It's been hard because there are probably a few guys in second grade who could possibly play first grade but they want to play with brothers and friends.
"We've had a very young side the last three years.
"After the boys won the grand final (2017-18) we lost five key players from the team which is always going to hurt. Eventually other players have retired and young guys have had to step up.
"I think now that they've got a few more seasons of first grade under their belt they should come good."
Upward said the decision to "pull stumps" was about spending time with family.
"My kids are getting to the age now where it is time for me to take the backseat and do a bit more sport with them," he said.
"I've stepped back from a lot of the responsibilities since Christmas and let the club make decisions on the future direction.
"I will be around to offer support, but I definitely won't be playing."
Upward said everyone was motivated for the final round and enjoying Old Boys Day.
"City at home, it's our Old Boys Day so it would be an ideal way to end the season if we can knock them off."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.