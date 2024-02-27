Truck driver behind bars accused of high-speed chase while drunk

A TRUCK driver is behind bars accused of driving double the speed limit while drunk and leading police on a chase north of Newcastle.
Damian Ronald Newburn fronted Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday where he was refused bail on four charges.
The 21-year-old man was allegedly behind the wheel of a small truck at about 11.30pm on February 23 when a number of complaints were made to police about its erratic driving with no headlights in Nelson Bay.
Highway patrol officers and general duties police found the Mitsubishi Canter truck on Shoal Bay Road just after midnight and allege a pursuit was sparked when it failed to stop.
The driver is accused of continuing for about one kilometre before stopping on Victoria Parade, but allegedly sped off as officers approached.
The police chase allegedly continued through numerous suburbs for about eight kilometres.
Officers claim the small truck reached speeds of 100 kilometres per hour in residential areas signposted as 50 zones.
The driver allegedly steered into a dead end street at Salamander Bay and collided with a parked car, pushing it into a building and causing structural damage, before driving another 50 metres and stopping.
Newburn was arrested at the scene and allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.189 at Raymond Terrace Police Station, which is almost four times the legal limit.
Police further allege the young man's driving licence had been refused.
Newburn spent the weekend in custody and magistrate Kirralee Perry refused him bail on February 26.
He was not required to enter pleas to charged of police pursuit, high-range drink driving, and driving while licence application refused.
He was separately charged with not giving particulars to the owner of damaged property.
He will face court again next month.
