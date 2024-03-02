Quilt Exhibition and Postcard Challenge at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre

Join the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre for the highly anticipated Nelson Bay Quilters 2024 Quilt Exhibition & Postcard Challenge, opening on March 7 at 10.30am.
Indulge in morning tea for $5 while we unveil the exhibition winners and showcase the stunning quilts filling our newly refurbished venue.
The exhibition promises a captivating display of creativity and innovation, redefining traditional quilting techniques. Marvel at quilts crafted with unconventional materials, diverse designs, and modern technologies, reflecting the quilters' boundless imagination and skill.
This six-week extravaganza celebrates the artistry of quilting, enriching Port Stephens' cultural landscape and fostering cross-disciplinary collaborations.
Discover the intricate patchwork designs, meticulously stitched by our talented quilters, each piece a labour of love and creativity.
From bed quilts to throws, table runners to postcards, explore a diverse range of quilted masterpieces, each one a testament to the quilters' dedication and craftsmanship.
Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of quilting and witness the magic of textile art come to life.
The Quilt raffle has two quilts. Tickets available from the sales desk
Featured Artists Marie Dhont and Annette Buivydas are accomplished potters, generously devoting their expertise and time to our pottery barn's management, enriching our community through their artistry and dedication.
From March 18 until April 16, the Gallery will display quilts for sale, the Hall will contain the "Easter Delight Arts and Craft Exhibition" where creativity takes centre stage in a vibrant showcase of artistic expression.
This colourful exhibition features intricate crafts and joyful creations, from whimsical egg designs to charming, themed artworks.
Join us for a delightful fusion of artistry and Easter spirit, promising an immersive experience for all to enjoy and celebrate the season of renewal and creativity.
