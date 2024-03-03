Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Conroy says Hunter can win subs, missiles, aerospace defence jobs

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated March 4 2024 - 4:14pm, first published 6:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Conroy on board HMAS Sydney. Picture by Kym Smith
Pat Conroy on board HMAS Sydney. Picture by Kym Smith

Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy says Australia's missile, aerospace and submarine ambitions present "great opportunities" for job creation in the Hunter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Business

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.