Eat Play Stay: Your new guide when visiting Port Stephens and the Hunter

Welcome to Eat Play Stay, your new guide to some of our favourite places to grab a bite, be entertained and relax for a while.
The magazine is conveniently divided into sections that cover the regions Australian Community Media calls home in northern NSW: Port Stephens, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Valley.
Whether you're visiting a new or treasured town in this lovely part of the world or playing tourist in your own backyard, take this copy of Eat Play Stay with you to discover some of the best bits within these regions.
Be sure to check out the final page of each region, where ACM staff share their personal tips on where to eat, play and stay.
Enjoy the read and safe travels.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.