Woman and girl hit by car doing burnouts at Port Stephens

A woman and teenage girl were hospitalised with serious injuries overnight after a driver doing burnouts at Port Stephens lost control and crashed into them and a nearby power pole before fleeing the scene as the car was engulfed in fire.
Police say a 20-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl sustained pelvic and leg injuries and were rushed to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition around 11.40pm on March 15.
Officers found the white Ford Falcon they say had been doing burn-outs in front of a crowd of people at Somerset Drive, North Arm Cove, when the driver lost control and hit a power pole and the two women standing next to it.
The car, which has been seized for forensic examination, then caught fire and the driver fled.
Firefighters doused the car and paramedics treated the women at the scene before they were taken to hospital. Officers say they want speak to the driver who they say could help the investigation.
Police are urging anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage or information about this incident to contact Port Stephens-Hunter Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
