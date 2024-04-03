Architectural marvel on oceanfront reserve epitomy of unrivalled luxury

5 beds | 3 bath | 6 car
Indulge in the epitome of opulence with this distinguished waterfront reserve sanctuary nestled along the pristine shores of Boat Harbour Beach.
Crafted as a singular architectural marvel, this residence epitomizes luxury living at its finest.
Prepare to be mesmerized from the moment you step through the grand entrance, where an exquisite, curved staircase adorned with intricate glasswork beckons you further into the abode.
A symphony of light and space unfolds before you, seamlessly blending modern luxury with coastal charm.
On the lower level, panoramic glass expanses unveil the breathtaking panorama of Boat Harbour Beach, allowing the serene vista to become the focal point of the home.
An expansive open-plan kitchen, dining and living area exude sophistication, boasting sleek cabinetry, sumptuous stone benchtops and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances-a culinary haven meticulously curated for both functionality and style.
Step outside to discover the ultimate entertainment oasis-an expansive sun-drenched terrace where every day feels like a celebration.
With exclusive access to Boat Harbour Beach, bask in the sun's warm embrace and let the gentle rhythm of the waves lull you into a state of blissful relaxation.
Ascend to the upper level and be greeted by a second living area adorned with dramatic curved glass windows, infusing the space with an abundance of natural light and accentuating the home's neutral colour palette.
The main bedroom exudes unparalleled comfort and extravagance, boasting a private balcony offering panoramic views of the shimmering waters, an indulgent ensuite featuring a luxurious corner spa bath and a walk-in wardrobe designed to accommodate even the most discerning tastes.
For moments of leisure and entertainment, a third living area transforms into a sophisticated home cinema, ensuring that guests are entertained in utmost style.
The remaining four bedrooms offer generous proportions, each adorned with built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans. Two of the bedrooms share access to a spacious balcony, providing the perfect retreat to savour the coastal breeze and breathtaking views.
The main bathroom is a luminous sanctuary, complete with a lavish freestanding bath where you can unwind and rejuvenate after a day spent immersed in seaside splendour.
With a private driveway and a six car garage providing ample space for vehicles and storage, this waterfront masterpiece seamlessly combines luxury, comfort and convenience. Embrace the quintessential coastal lifestyle and make this unparalleled waterfront residence your own.
