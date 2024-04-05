Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Strong wind warning for Hunter coast as flood risk passes

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 6 2024 - 9:54am, first published 9:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandbags are available for collection at the NSW SES Maitland headquarters at Waterworks Road, Rutherford.
Sandbags are available for collection at the NSW SES Maitland headquarters at Waterworks Road, Rutherford.

A strong wind warning is in place for waters off the Port Stephens and the Hunter Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.