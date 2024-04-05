Strong wind warning for Hunter coast as flood risk passes

A strong wind warning is in place for waters off the Port Stephens and the Hunter Coast.
The warning is in place until midnight on Saturday and will be updated at 4.30pm.
It comes as flood warnings have been lifted for the Hunter, Paterson and Williams rivers with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting that waters in all three rivers will remain below minor flood levels.
An intense rainfall blast which came through the Hunter on Friday night has moved south with warning of damaging winds and heavy rain moving south through Sydney and onto the South Coast on Saturday.
In the Port Stephens region there had been 103.6mm of rain at Williamtown airport in the 24 hours since 9am on Friday and 42.8mm in the 24 hours from 9am Thursday. No observation were available from Nelson Bay.
SES crews from across the district were busy on Friday attending to requests for assistance.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a maximum of 25 for Port Stephens, 25 for Maitland, 27 for Cessnock on Saturday and 27 for Port on Sunday and 28 for Maitland and Cessnock on Sunday.
On Saturday, there is medium chance of showers, becoming less likely in the evening. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.
On Sunday, it will be a mostly sunny day. Light winds becoming northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late afternoon.
Maitland received 65.2mm of rain since 9am on Friday and a further 25.2 in the 24 hours before that.
In the same periods Cessnock received 93.2mm and 31.2mm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.