Pet of the Week: Meet senior pup Zorba who is seeking his forever home

Meet Zorba, a distinguished older pup waiting patiently for a home.
At 13 years of age, this Maltese Shih Tzu mix is a fluffy bundle of joy, seeking a home where he can enjoy his golden years with the loving family he deserves.
Zorba's adoption journey began when his previous family were no longer able to care for him, entrusted him to RSPCA NSW to find him a home for his retirement years.
A true companion, Zorba wishes for a household where he'll be seldom left alone; he thrives in the company of human friends but would prefer a home without other pets.
Despite his age, he's a gentleman looking forward to meeting the members of his future family, dreaming of a balance of play and relaxation in a quiet, loving home.
If you feel that you might be ready for a loving, senior dog, then Zorba might just be the companion of your dreams.
Contact the Hunter Shelter on (02) 4939 1555 or visit Zorba at the shelter and let the team help make yours and Zorba's dream come true.
The Hunter shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
You can visit Zorba from Tuesdays to Sundays (9.30am to 3.30pm).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.