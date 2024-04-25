Go-to guide: Here's what's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this weekend

QUILT AND CRAFT SHOW
GATEWAY CHURCH, ANNA BAY
Anna Bay craft group Jan's Patchwork Group is hosting an inaugural quilt and craft show on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27. There will be a display of hand and machine crafted quilts, as well as teddies, dolls, scarves, baby clothes, wooden toys, jewellery and more for sale. All proceeds from the two-day event will be donated to the Yacaaba Centre. The event is on from 10am to 4pm on both days and it is a $2 entry to attend.
TOMAREE MARKETS
NEIL CARROLL PARK
The Tomaree markets are held every second and fourth Sunday and are back at Neil Carroll Park this Sunday, April 28. The markets are on from 9am to 1pm. The Tomaree markets are a local family operated market and new stalls are always welcome.
FLOWER PICKING
LITTLE TIN SHED MEDOWIE
Drop by the Little Tin Shed at Medowie this weekend to pick and navigate your way through more than three acres of colourful chrysanthemums. It is $25 for a large mixed bunch and it is cash only. Flower picking is at 643 Medowie Road, Medowie and off-street parking is available at 629 Medowie Road, Medowie. You can pick your own chrysanthemums from 9am to 1pm on April 27 and April 28. You must bring something to cut the flowers with. Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash and controlled.
PARK RUN
FINGAL BAY & RAYMOND TERRACE
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? Parkrun starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay and at Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay or www.parkrun.com.au/theterrace/.
