Go-to guide: Here's what's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this weekend

Drop by the Little Tin Shed at Medowie this weekend to pick and navigate your way through more than three acres of colourful chrysanthemums. It is $25 for a large mixed bunch and it is cash only. Flower picking is at 643 Medowie Road, Medowie and off-street parking is available at 629 Medowie Road, Medowie. You can pick your own chrysanthemums from 9am to 1pm on April 27 and April 28. You must bring something to cut the flowers with. Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash and controlled.