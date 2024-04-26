Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Pet of the week: Meet energetic pup Jerry who is seeking a forever home

By Rspca Nsw
April 26 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet Jerry, a 10-month-old puppy eager to nurture a loving bond with his future human companions. Picture supplied
Meet Jerry, a 10-month-old puppy eager to nurture a loving bond with his future human companions. Picture supplied

Meet Jerry, a 10-month-old puppy currently dreaming of finding a home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.