Pet of the week: Meet energetic pup Jerry who is seeking a forever home

Meet Jerry, a 10-month-old puppy currently dreaming of finding a home.
Jerry's on the lookout for a forever family that can guide him and give him a home.
With his youthful energy and curious nature, Jerry is the epitome of potential and he is eager to nurture a loving bond with his future human companions.
As a young dog, Jerry thrives on mental stimulation and enrichment.
He finds joy in puzzle feeders and any activity that keeps his mind engaged.
Since he's still mastering the art of leash walking, Jerry spends his days gradually becoming more confident.
His new family will need to be committed to his continued training, possibly through classes that will introduce him to new people and environments in a supportive setting.
Jerry's ideal home would feature older children who can be patient with a growing pup, especially given how he might find transitioning to a new home overwhelming at times.
But while living at the RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter, Jerry has made strides in his sociability.
He now enjoys playing with well-socialised dogs and would be delighted to have a canine companion in his new home, provided they are a good match for his personality and energy levels.
If you're looking for a spirited and affectionate canine addition to your family, then the adorable, energetic Jerry might just be your perfect match.
Contact the RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter at (02) 4939 1555 or visit him anytime from Tuesdays to Sundays (9.30 am to 3.30 pm).
You can even bring any current pets and have them introduce themselves to Jerry.
The Hunter Shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
