Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Local government election: Leah Anderson's quest for Port Stephens mayor

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
April 24 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens Council west ward councillor Giacomo Arnott and deputy mayor Leah Anderson. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Port Stephens Council west ward councillor Giacomo Arnott and deputy mayor Leah Anderson. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Leah Anderson first put her hand up to run as the mayoral candidate for Port Stephens in 2021 and at the September election, she will throw her hat into the ring for the second time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.