Tourism operators are anticipating a memorable whale watching season

Moonshadow-TQC and Aquamarine Adventures have officially launched the highly anticipated whale watching season for 2024.
This season of whale watching promises to be a memorable wildlife experience for enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.
Up to 30,000 Humpback Whales will soon begin their northern migration past the Port Stephens coastline from Antarctica to Queensland waters and return.
Moonshadow-TQC business development manager Sean Andrews said the annual whale watching season is about more than just observing the majestic creatures.
"It's about fostering a deeper connection with our marine environment and nurturing a sense of responsibility towards its preservation," he said.
Mr Andrews added that the annual whale migration is very important to the Port Stephens community and the economy.
"The whale season provides a key attraction to our area in traditionally quieter months," he said.
Nelson Bay is renowned for its vantage points along the coast and on the water, offering enthusiasts opportunities to witness the spectacle of humpback whales breaching, tail slapping and frolicking.
It is also an opportunity to enjoy watching seals, Port Stephens renowned dolphins and other wildlife in their natural habitat.
"As some of the guardians of this pristine coastal paradise, it is our privilege to share it with the world and to promote eco-tourism practices that ensure its preservation for future generations," Mr Andrews said.
Destination Port Stephens CEO Steve Keogh said the whale watching season is one of the area's great identity drivers.
"We anticipate we'll get lots of day trippers coming from international markets who love coming to experience the whale watching in Port Stephens," he said.
"Whale watching also gives us that great lead to getting domestic visitors to commit to a weekend away."
Mr Keogh said Destination Port Stephens see the cooler months as an untouched opportunity.
"We're a nature, tourism destination so it's certainly a great opportunity to go whale watching or to walk the Tomaree coastal walk," he said.
Visitors who are interested in seeing the whales multiple times through the season are encouraged to join the frequent cruisers club.
Early bird cruises for whale watching start on Saturday, May 11 2024.
Residents and visitors are invited to kick off the season at the official launch on Thursday, May 30th.
For further information and booking inquiries, visit the Moonshadow-TQC website.
