Local hero honoured: Anzac exhibition on display at Port Stephens VIC

For the second year in a row, Tomaree Museum Association has put together a special Anzac exhibition to reflect Port Stephens rich history.
In a compelling video interview, Tomaree Museum Association chairman Doug Cross sat down with 100-year-old Jack Bartlett who was a gunnery officer on HMAS Manoora.
Mr Bartlett, the last surviving Manoora crewman, talks about his life and service in the Navy, including a graphic first-hand description of the Manoora being targeted by a Japanese kamikaze aircraft that narrowly missed and crashed in the sea nearby.
Mr Cross said it was privilege to talk to Jack about his life and service in the defence of our country.
"He is a humble, down-to-earth bloke, and above all, the quintessential Aussie hero," he said.
The exhibition also focuses on the Royal Australian Navy training base in Nelson Bay during WWII, where the Manoora was located.
There is also a display of RAAF and Australian Army nurse uniforms dating back to WWI and banners detailing the significance of military installations on the Tomaree Peninsular.
Mr Cross said the Tomaree Museum Association plans to do an Anzac exhibition every year with a focus on local heroes.
"The exhibition will be a timely reminder to remember and honour those who served in all theatres of war as well as peace-time missions," he said.
The Anzac exhibition is open to the public at the Port Stephens Visitor Information Centre (VIC).
The VIC is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 3pm and Anzac Day, 10am to 2pm.
