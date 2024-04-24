Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Anzac weekend road blitz begins at midnight on Wednesday, April 24

By Newsroom
April 24 2024 - 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Double demerit penalties will apply from 12.01am on Wednesday, April 24 as part of an Anzac weekend road blitz. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Double demerit penalties will apply from 12.01am on Wednesday, April 24 as part of an Anzac weekend road blitz. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Police will be out in force on the state's roads to remind motorists of their responsibility to drive carefully ahead of the Anzac Day NSW Police traffic operation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.