Anzac weekend road blitz begins at midnight on Wednesday, April 24

Police will be out in force on the state's roads to remind motorists of their responsibility to drive carefully ahead of the Anzac Day NSW Police traffic operation.
Double demerit penalties will apply from 12.01am on Wednesday, April 24, with double demerit points in place until 11.59pm on Sunday, April 28 for speeding, seatbelt, motorcycle helmet, and mobile phone offences across NSW.
It comes as the state's road toll remains higher so far in 2024 than the same period last year.
The Centre For Road Safety says 111 people have died on NSW roads in 2024, as of Sunday - up from 99 during the same time-span in 2023.
Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said police will be highly visible across the state this Anzac Day weekend.
"Every driver has a responsibility to themselves, their passengers and other road users," she said.
"Drive responsibly and drive to the conditions to ensure everyone arrives safely at their destination."
Minister Catley said Anzac Day is a time to reflect on and commemorate our veterans.
"I want to thank the NSW Police Force for working around the clock to help keep the community safe this long weekend," she said.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander and Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said the operation's goal is to prevent injury and death.
"Speeding is a major contributor to fatal road crashes, and police will take action against road users who think they can speed and put themselves and others at risk," he said.
