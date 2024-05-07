Port Stephens netballers ready for another thrilling netball season

Netball courts were back in action with Port Stephens Netball Association's winter competition kicking off last weekend at the Raymond Terrace courts.
Hundreds of netballers returned to the recently rejuvenated courts with a spring in their step and plenty of excitement for the 2024 Mutual Bank winter competition.
Participation numbers are again looking strong for the Port Stephens Netball Association (PSNA), with increases in their junior and NetSetGo registrations.
Parade of Colours started off the netball season, with Dungog and District Netball Association named this year's winners of the Parade of Colours.
PSNA president Jodi Cassar said it was a fantastic start to the season and she was happy to see the Parade of Colours tradition continue on.
"When I was a junior playing netball, we used to meet at the Anglican church in Raymond Terrace and we would march all the way down the main street of the Terrace and all the way to the netball courts and that was the march pass," she said.
Today it's a scaled down version but we're still carrying on that tradition."
PSNA has got roughly 600 members and about 56 teams that will participate in this year's winter competition.
"There's lots of new registrations this year for our junior members including NetSetGo which is where the grassroots really start," Cassar said.
The 2024 winter competition will include St Brigid's, Medowie, Terrace Central, Karuah Pearls, Tavern, Bradson and the Bay netball clubs, plus Dungog Netball Club.
PSNA also has got quite a few boys registered this year which Cassar said is really encouraging.
"We've had a few boys play with us over the past couple of years but we have a few more coming through the junior ranks," she said.
Cassar said PSNA has had some new members join their executive committee this year.
"Bringing in some new ideas is always fantastic to an association," she said.
The Greater Bank is again a sponsor for the PSNA representative program.
