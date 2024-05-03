Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Changed overnight traffic conditions on Maitland Road at Hexham

By Newsroom
May 3 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
To minimise the impact to motorists, work will be carried out at night from 7pm to 5am from Sunday to Thursday.
To minimise the impact to motorists, work will be carried out at night from 7pm to 5am from Sunday to Thursday.

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from Sunday, May 5 on Maitland Road between Hexham Train Station and the Oak Factory at Hexham to carry out safety improvement work for the Hexham straight widening project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.