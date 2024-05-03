Changed overnight traffic conditions on Maitland Road at Hexham

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from Sunday, May 5 on Maitland Road between Hexham Train Station and the Oak Factory at Hexham to carry out safety improvement work for the Hexham straight widening project.
From Sunday, Transport for NSW will be carrying out work, which includes concrete road slab repairs on outbound lanes towards Maitland.
To minimise the impact to motorists, work will be carried out at night from 7pm to 5am from Sunday to Thursday.
Work is expected to be completed in about four weeks, weather permitting.
Contra-flow arrangements with a temporary reduced speed of 40km/h will be in place during the night work hours.
Significant restrictions for oversize over mass (OSOM) vehicles with ground contact width wider than 3.2 metres will be in place during the work.
Permit holders are required to contact the project team on 1800 515 141 to plan times and movements through or around the works.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes where possible or allow extra travel time with up to 15-minutes delay and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
