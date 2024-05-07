Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner
Top honour: Murrook Culture Centre named finalist in Heritage Awards

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
May 8 2024 - 9:00am
Murrook Culture Centre's digital interpretation experience is in the running for two heritage awards. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Murrook Culture Centre's digital interpretation experience is in the running for two heritage awards. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Murrook Culture Centre's community-led digital interpretation experience has been recognised as a finalist in the National Trust NSW Heritage Awards.

Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

