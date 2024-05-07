Top honour: Murrook Culture Centre named finalist in Heritage Awards

Murrook Culture Centre's community-led digital interpretation experience has been recognised as a finalist in the National Trust NSW Heritage Awards.
The project was a collaboration between the Art of Multimedia and the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council who came together to create a truly immersive experience that allows Aboriginal people to tell their own stories.
Murrook Culture Centre and the Worimi people were recognised by the 2024 National Trust NSW Heritage Awards judging panel for their vision and self-determination in sharing their country, community and culture with the broader community.
Art of Multimedia managing director Beata Kade has been part of the project from the beginning and said the team met with the Elders and the board who had lots of great ideas.
"We went through a process of discovery and narrowed down which stories were a priority," she said.
Curator of the Murrook Culture Centre Nicole Chaffey said the digital experience is a permanent exhibition today but also a platform to expand stories and experiences as the Worimi history continues.
"It was very clear what the community had envisioned for the space and it was really technology driven," she said.
With a background in contemporary art and Aboriginal studies, Ms Chaffey said in terms of digital legacies, she was handed 20 hours of footage for the project.
"I had to condense them down to manageable sizes for our visitors.
"I also had to really capture the essence of the messages that each of our interviewees were expressing," she said.
"From the very beginning, it was very much about the Worimi experience."
The digital interpretation experience showcases Worimi land and narrates the stories of living Worimi legacies.
"There is so much of Port Stephens history that is written from a settlers point of view," she said.
"So it's really about recentering Worimi people in the story of Port Stephens and this is the place we've been able to do it," Ms Chaffey said.
For Ms Chaffey, she is particularly proud of the mini documentary that they produced about the history of the land council.
"Worimi men, Uncle Fred Maynard and Uncle Sid Ridgeway were founders of the Australian Aboriginal Progressive Association in 1924 so we're celebrating and acknowledging 100 years of that," she said.
The immersive digital interpretation experience at Murrook Cultural Centre received nominations in two categories including Aboriginal Heritage and Education and Interpretation.
