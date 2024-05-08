Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Modern, sleek and contemporary residence not just a home but a sanctuary

May 9 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This property offers an unparalleled level of sophistication and design ensuring an extraordinary lifestyle for one lucky purchaser.

- Ben George, Listing Agent, Aspect Port Stephens

House of the Week

1/40 Kanangra Avenue, Corlette

3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.