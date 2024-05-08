Modern, sleek and contemporary residence not just a home but a sanctuary

This property offers an unparalleled level of sophistication and design ensuring an extraordinary lifestyle for one lucky purchaser.- Ben George, Listing Agent, Aspect Port Stephens
3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
A masterpiece in contemporary and refined luxury, this stunning home showcases an inspired renovation blending exquisite finishes with a spectacular design.
North facing aspect with water views, quality design, high level finishes and effortless indoor/outdoor living combine in this newly completed three-bedroom home.
Soaring ceilings and a sunlit north-facing aspect offer relaxed living over two spacious levels, with grand balconies on each, complemented by a sun-drenched garden with alfresco dining.
The home is immaculately presented and radiates sophisticated ambience, with a gourmet kitchen, flawless bathrooms and generous bedrooms including a master suite opening onto a balcony with private and lush garden views.
Situated in a highly sought-after pocket of Corlette, this residence is surrounded by an array of amenities, including beaches, parks, shops and cafes.
"This property offers an unparalleled level of sophistication and design ensuring an extraordinary lifestyle for one lucky purchaser," listing agent Ben George from Aspect Port Stephens said.
"I think our buyer is someone with high standards when it comes to quality of finish and presentation, someone that wants a huge amount of privacy with a low maintenance lifestyle but also walk-to-the-beach convenience.
"The property is located in one of Corlette's most sought after and affluent streets where you are surrounded by other beautiful homes and has the convenience of a pathway less than 100m away that will connect you directly to the water front."
The gourmet kitchen comes complete with quality stone bench-tops, Siemens appliances, breakfast bar and led lighting.
A seperate downstairs living area, ducted air-conditioning and ample storage space throughout are other standout feature.
Double lock up garage with internal access adds further to the package which is topped off by north facing water Views and a short approximately 290m walk to Corlette Beach or 520m walk to Bagnall Beach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.