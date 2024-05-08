Call for the Port Stephens community to protect our koalas

An icon to Port Stephens, koalas are beloved members of the community.
With a decline of koalas in Port Stephens and in honour of Wild Koala Day on May 3, it's important that the community protects what koalas are left in the area.
Wildlife manager at the Port Stephens Koala Hospital Nicole Sauer said they currently have 22 koalas in care, most of who are in permanent care.
"It means that they can't go back to the wild for various reasons," she said.
The Port Stephens Koala Hospital also have koalas who are currently undergoing rehabilitation and Ms Sauer said at this time of the year the most common cause is disease.
"We do have a few koalas who have been hit by cars and they are here healing after that," she said.
A majority of the koalas who end up at the koala hospital come from Anna Bay, Salamander Bay, Nelson Bay and surrounding areas.
Koalas are most active at dawn and dusk and Ms Sauer said the message is simple to avoid hitting koalas and that is slow down.
"Koalas, especially in Port Stephens have been found to be intrigued by things so they will see a car and their first instinct won't necessarily be to run away," she said.
"They stand there staring so by the time people realise what it is, it's a little bit too late."
Ms Sauer said if drivers do unfortunately hit a koala, the first thing to do is not panic.
"Call our wildlife rescue line and we'll get someone out there straight away and if you can stay with the animal that means our team can easily locate the animal," she said.
