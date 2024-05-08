Plea for more carers: Action to repair broken foster care system

The need for foster carers across Port Stephens has reached a crisis point with organisations who place children into care issuing a plea for help.
Not-for-profit organisation Life Without Barriers is just one organisation that offers a range of family-based care and intensive-therapeutic care services across Port Stephens, Maitland and Newcastle.
When it comes to placing a carer with a child, regional director for Northern NSW for child youth and family services Kathryn Allen said it depends on the carer's skills, capability, their lifestyle and the needs of the child.
"Some of the greatest outcomes we see are when families and carers can be really connected," she said.
In terms of supporting young people in foster care, Ms Allen said there are simply not enough carers.
"It's a phenomenon that is being experienced across the world," she said.
In response to repairing a broken foster care system, the NSW Labor government will establish an urgent review of the foster care system.
The review comes after a damning report that details the first-hand experiences of the state's most vulnerable young people in emergency accommodation.
Minister for families and communities Kate Washington said under the former government, the use of hotels and motels for vulnerable children skyrocketed, and the child protection system was left to spiral out of control.
"We have begun the work to repair the system, but we have a long road to travel to make sure we deliver the best outcomes for young people and taxpayers," she said.
Ms Washington said the urgent review will uncover ways to give vulnerable kids the future they deserve.
"Starting with a stable, loving home instead of hotels and motels with rotating shift workers," she said.
According to the Australian Institute of Family Studies, it is estimated that more than 47,500 children and young people live in out of home care in Australia and Ms Allen said it is not always care and protection issues.
"Kids come into care for reasons that are outside of a person's control, they might be unwell and need treatment and they have nobody in their network that can care for the child," she said.
Children who are in and out of home care come with a particular set of needs and Ms Allen said becoming a foster carer is something that people think about for a long time.
"It's a process that they actually work through and they're working through when it's the right time for them to take that step."
Long term care is always the last option and Ms Allen said there are a number of ways that Life Without Barriers can support carers.
"One of the things that we have really successfully implemented is our mockingbird program which has a carer coordinate a group of carers who act as a community of support for each other," she said.
It means that there will be a group and a community of people who will be right there walking this journey with carers."
The need for carers continues to increase with young children, primary school aged children and teenagers in need of care.
"You don't need to become a carer to care full-time for a child, you can become a carer to help out on weekends or be there if there's an emergency that comes up," Ms Allen said.
For more information, visit the Life Without Barriers website.
