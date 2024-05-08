Casey's koala signs to raise awareness for Port Stephens beloved marsupials

When it comes to the safety of koalas, Salamander Bay resident Casey Freeman is passionate about protecting Port Stephens' furry marsupials.
The purpose of her koala signs is to make drivers aware that there were koalas in the area and to be cautious and Ms Freeman said there are always koalas getting hit in the area so the community needs to do what they can to protect them.
"On Port Stephens Drive there are lots of corridors across the roads and our koalas want to get across the road to find there mating partner or other feed trees," she said.
Ms Freeman said she would ultimately like to see Port Stephens Council get more signs up.
"Soon enough we won't have our iconic koalas around Port Stephens if we don't try to protect them as much as we can," she said.
Her passion was inspired from her time volunteering at the Port Stephens Koala Hospital and she said not many places are lucky enough to have koalas in their natural environment.
