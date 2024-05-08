Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Casey's koala signs to raise awareness for Port Stephens beloved marsupials

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
May 8 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Casey Freeman with her bright and noticeable koala signs on Port Stephens Drive. Picture supplied
Casey Freeman with her bright and noticeable koala signs on Port Stephens Drive. Picture supplied

When it comes to the safety of koalas, Salamander Bay resident Casey Freeman is passionate about protecting Port Stephens' furry marsupials.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.