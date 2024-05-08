Pending future for Port Hunter Touch Association due to lack of volunteers

The Port Hunter Touch Association has reached a crossroads as the group is on the verge of folding.
The Port Hunter group caters for more than 500 players, including male and female players from six-years-old to 50-years-old.
The current committee members who are mostly foundation members have given yeoman service for the past 10 years and are needing to move on to other things in their lives.
On April 16, the Port Hunter Touch Association committee conducted the annual general meeting (AGM) for the 2024 and 2025 season.
Posting to their Facebook page, the association said "unfortunately all committee positions remained vacant, as the previous committee, who have been doing their roles for many years, have all stepped down."
An extraordinary AGM will be held on Tuesday, May 14 at 6pm, at the Bull n Bush Hotel, Medowie.
A suggestion to fill the 16 roles on the committee is that a delegate from each team attends the extraordinary general meeting on May 14.
If all positions are not filled during that meeting, Port Hunter Touch will cease to operate this season.
"With more than 500 players registered for the 2023 and 2024 season, it would be devastating to see the competition cease due to lack of volunteers," the post read.
The Port Hunter Touch will also have a new amenities building at Yulong Oval soon, which will give the group new improved facilities for all players and supporters.
