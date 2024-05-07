Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Our People

Port's very own Seaside Singers dare to dream at autumn concert

By Newsroom
May 7 2024 - 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Seaside Singers pictured at Birubi Beach in 2023. Picture supplied
The Seaside Singers pictured at Birubi Beach in 2023. Picture supplied

The Seaside Singers choir will light up the stage at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Saturday with their autumn concert Dare to Dream.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.