Port's very own Seaside Singers dare to dream at autumn concert

The Seaside Singers choir will light up the stage at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Saturday with their autumn concert Dare to Dream.
The group, which has been delighting residents of the Tomaree Peninsula since March 2009 with their repertoire of popular music, will have toes tapping and endorphins flowing.
Direct from their very well-received pop-up concerts in Nelson Bay and Salamander Bay for Seniors Week, the choir will be presenting an autumn concert this year.
The theme of the concert is Dare to Dream and will feature diverse items such as 'Love is in the Air' and 'Dance Me to the End of Love', along with some ever-popular songs and a couple that may be lesser known but have been given the special Seaside Singers' treatment, by music mistress Jenny Bolton.
Seaside Singers are very lucky to have Robyne Egan as their musical director.
When their previous MD, Christine Latham, moved from the Bay in 2022, leaving a huge gap, Robyne stepped out of the alto ranks to the forefront as conductor.
She was later appointed musical director, juggling the MD workload with family and child-minding duties.
Her musical skills and leadership style not only enhance the enjoyment of the singers but ensure an exciting entertainment experience for the audience.
Ms Egan said "our Autumn Concert is coming together beautifully".
"Our latest repertoire showcases the choir's versatility as well as beautiful harmonies," she said.
"Our singers move easily between different musical styles, performing popular songs from various decades."
Come along and Dare to Dream with the Seaside Singers on Saturday, May 11 at 2pm in the Soldiers Point Bowling Club.
Bookings can be made at the club reception or by calling the Club on 4982 7173. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day.
Cost of entry: Adults $20, Concession $15, Students 15 and under, free. A raffle will also be available for anyone who would like to participate.
