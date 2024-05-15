Your local Catholic schools playing an integral role in the community Advertising Feature

Catholic Schools Week recognises and celebrates the distinctive qualities of Catholic education.

Catholic Schools such as Catherine McAuley Catholic College, Medowie, ensure each and every student is known and receives a quality education in a supportive environment. Picture supplied

Catholic Schools Week 2024 runs from 20 May - 25 May celebrating what makes our Catholic Schools great and raising awareness of the many opportunities Catholic schools provide through faith-based education.



Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle schools make a profound difference in the lives of young people, their families, and in the communities they serve.

The Diocese operates 58 schools; with more than 5000 dedicated staff, educating over 20,000 students across the communities of Newcastle, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens, the Manning Valley and Upper Hunter Valley regions.

Local Port Stephens area Catholic schools include St Michael's Primary School, Nelson Bay, St Brigid's Primary School, Raymond Terrace and St Peter's Primary School, Stockton - feeding into Catherine McAuley Catholic College, Medowie.

Catholic Schools ensure every student is known and receives a quality education in a supportive environment. Each student has the opportunity to grow academically, spiritually, physically and emotionally. The Catholic school family welcomes all who seek the life long-value of a Catholic education and strives to help every child reach their potential.



"We cater for a range of learning needs and endeavour to support each individual in their learning journey," a spokesperson said.



"We aim for our graduates to live prosperous, purposeful lives, who aspire to make meaningful contributions to their community.

"Teachers and learning support staff deliver high-quality education supported by modern technology across a broad range of subjects, where students are invited to discover and develop their individual skills, talents and abilities."



Along with a challenging academic curriculum, students can apply their unique skills and interests in a variety of co-curricular pursuits. Some of these include social justice initiatives, STEM, music, drama, visual arts, debating, public speaking and representative sport.

Catholic Schools students enjoy excellent facilities, such as state-of-the-art learning hubs and libraries, sporting spaces, STEM laboratories and workshops, theatres, industrial kitchens and cafés in our secondary schools for those studying the Vocational Education and Training (VET) courses.

Catholic Schools Week recognises and celebrates the distinctive qualities of Catholic education. It provides an opportunity for schools to not only showcase their rich and vibrant Catholic identity, but to affirm their integral role within our local communities, highlighting the multitude of learning and faith experiences that occur every day.

With activities happening throughout this period, contact your local Catholic school and see why so many families choose Catholic education for their child.