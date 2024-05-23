Huge day of footy for Raymond Terrace Magpies with all six teams in action

It's a huge day for the Raymond Terrace Magpies on Saturday with Old Boy's Day and the club's six teams all in action at the Lakeside Sporting Complex kicking off from 10am.
The A-grade men's and C-grade Ladies League Tag teams are both undefeated going into the round.
The Magpies celebrated Mike Nanai's 100th game for the club with a hard-fought 30-24 win against Waratah Mayfield.
Nanai crossed for a try in his milestone game, joined by Zac Jones, Jacob Tatupu, Rob Chaffey and Antwone Ryan who also scored four pointers.
Classy five eight Kyle Handford was faultless with the boot kicking five goals from five attempts.
The win takes the Magpies to 10 points, with four wins and two wash-out draws, three points clear of the Cheetahs in second, with Lakes, Cardiff, Dudley and Maitland Pickers all on six points separated by four and against.
Raymond Terrace clocked up their fourth win from four games in LLT C-grade beating the Glendale Gorillas 26-4.
The Terrace C-grade men had fight hard to record a tight 10-8 win against Hamilton 10-8.
The tries were scored by Cooper Baldwin and Dylan Petith.
The Magpies U-19s had a 10-4 win against the Karuah Roos to claim the Benny Langdon Trophy in D-grade
Raymond Terrace women's tackle game against Wyong in the Oporto Women's Premiership and the A-grade LLT game against Mallabula were both washed out.
