Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Beneath the Surface: Meet the wildlife of the Port Stephens-Great Lakes Marine Park

By Dr David Harasti
Updated December 29 2022 - 1:30pm, first published January 2 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Indo-Pacific Bottlenose Dolphin and the Common Dolphin are regularly seen within the Port Stephens-Great Lakes Marine Park. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

The Port Stephens-Great Lakes Marine Park is rich in marine life and is well known for its huge variety of marine animals such as whales, seals, dolphins, turtles and many types of fishes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.