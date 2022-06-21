While the state government is claiming big Budget wins for schools and roads in Port Stephens, Labor Member Kate Washington has been scathing on the government for its lack of investment in the electorate.
"I am genuinely shocked there is no money in this Budget for Tomaree Community Hospital, it's the only hospital in this area and it's at breaking point... not a single dollar," she said.
"There is also no money for Medowie High School, which is desperately needed. The government has never bothered to consult with the local community on this and it has failed again to deliver on previous promises."
The 2022-23 NSW Budget will, however, deliver a combined $10.6 million in upgrades to two high schools.
Parliamentary secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said that Hunter River High would receive $5.6 million and Irrawang High $5 million to refurbish core facilities and dedicated learning support spaces.
"Our school building program will secure a brighter future for Port Stephens families for generations to come," Mr Martin said.
"This government knows nothing is more important than the education of our children and our community warmly welcomes this investment."
As part of a $10.6 billion statewide roads commitment, Port Stephens will receive $117.9 million (state and federal funding) to continue planning the jointly funded M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace and commence early works construction on on the widening of Hexham Straight to improve traffic flow and travel time and safety for all road users.
A further $13.9 million has been announced to upgrade the Nelson Bay Road duplication from Williamtown to Bobs Farm. This is part of the government's 2019 pre-election promise of a $275 million road upgrade.
Other funding announcements for Port Stephens announced by Mr Martin include $22.35 million for Hunter Water major works within the Port Stephens electorate and $24.5 million for Williamtown Special Activation Precinct pre-delivery works.
Ms Washington said that the Port Stephens community priorities were being ignored by the Liberal government.
"On roads time and time again this government doesn't deliver. This is a most disappointed outcome for the electorate."
Mr Martin said that one of the great benefits of living in the Hunter was its proximity to major cities, industries and tourism destinations and the major transport improvements and studies announced in the Budget on Tuesday will help to make the journey faster and safer.
"The 2022-23 NSW Budget provides substantial funding for our region," he said. "We've got $1.4 billion to continue planning the Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace and $13 million to establish a Residential Eating Disorders Treatment Centre. This is great news."
Other benefits to the Hunter include grants to boost regional economies, $3 million for the Mission Critical Emergency Services Messaging Program, a centralised mission-critical emergency services paging network, including upgrade and consolidation of existing agency networks into one whole-of-government paging network.
"There is $274.5 million over four years to continue detailed planning and commence early works of the Fast Rail Network, to deliver fast, frequent and reliable connections between Sydney and Newcastle, and grants to boost local economies, including $5 million to establish a prototyping and manufacturing facility for hydrogen energy storage."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said that the NSW government was rolling out record investment in local services and community facilities, to support families and "build an even brighter future for the Central Coast and Hunter".
"COVID has made many realise the unique lifestyle and business opportunities on offer in the regions which is why the NSW Government is continuing to delivering the infrastructure and services to provide an even better quality of life for locals," he said.
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
