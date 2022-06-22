One of the Port's most significant cultural events, NAIDOC Week, will return this year with an activity-filled program that the entire community can enjoy.
There will be something on offer in Port Stephens almost every day of NAIDOC Week, being observed this year from July 3 to 10, which signals the event's return to normal following two COVID-interrupted years.
"Last year we celebrated via our social media channels sharing local Worimi Dreaming stories and Karuah Aboriginal Land Council hosted an arts workshop - but it definitely wasn't the same," Mayor Ryan Palmer said.
"This year, I'm really looking forward to welcoming back our community and seeing everyone come together at the events across Port Stephens to have some fun and reflect on what NAIDOC Week means."
This year's theme NAIDOC theme is Get up! Stand up! Show up!.
It calls for systematic change and reforms by continuing to show up and represents an occasion to celebrate those who have driven and led change in our communities over generations, which Cr Palmer said was particularly important in 2022.
"This NAIDOC Week we'll continue to stand up to ensure we protect the valuable environmental, cultural and heritage significance of many sites as we plan for the future of Port Stephens," he said.
"Thanks to our strong relationship with the local Worimi and Karuah Aboriginal Land Councils, we'll continue to do this in partnership with them - support and secure institutional, structural, collaborative, and cooperative reforms."
NAIDOC Week will kick off with a Snak and Rap at Mallabula Skate Park on Sunday, July 3.
Hosted by Up & Up, from 11am to 1pm, there will be music, art, food, fun, community and conversation on offer for youth. The free event will also include a best trick competition with prizes, skate demonstrations and street art workshops.
The hugely popular Murrook Family Fun Day, hosted by the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council, will return to the Port's NAIDOC Week program on Monday, July 4. There will be family fun activities, entertainment and a barbecue on offer at the Williamtown-based cultural centre from 10am to 2pm.
"Earlier years we could accommodate the mob however, as we grew, so did our car parking safety risks," the centre posted to its Facebook page about why the event was on Monday this year.
Port Stephens Council will host the week's official proceedings on Tuesday, July 5. There will be a march from the Raymond Terrace war memorial to the council administration building at 8am then a flag raising and smoking ceremony from 9am.
Raymond Terrace Library will host the Koori Kin Family History Yarn from 10am to 12pm on Tuesday, July 5.
Live streamed by the State Library of NSW, this free event is open to anyone seeking information on accessing the State Library's diverse family history collections.
Melissa Jackson and Kerry-Ann Tape, First Nations family history specialists, will present the session as part of Connecting Culture: Tracing Ancestors workshop for mob.
Tomaree Library in Salamander Bay will also host Koori Kin Family History Yarn, from 10am to 12pm on Friday, July 8.
Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council and Worimi Conservation Lands will host a family fun day on the Nelson Bay foreshore from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, July 6.
In the Karuah Community Hall on Thursday, July 7 there will be cultural activities on offer. Hosted by Karuah Local Aboriginal Land Council, the activities will be running 10am to 1pm.
Port Stephens Council's natural systems team will be offering My Little Ecosystem workshops across the NAIDOC Week events.
The team will be sharing information on composting and recycling at the Murrook Family Fun Day, native plants and pollinators at the flag raising ceremony, frog hotels at the Nelson Bay fun day and native insect hotels at the Karuah cultural activities event.
Sunday, July 3
Snak and Rap | 11am to 1pm | Mallabula Skate Park
Music, art, food, fun, community and conversation - engaging and connecting young people at Mallabula.
Monday, July 4
Murrook Family Fun Day | 10am to 2pm | Murrook Cultural Centre
Join us for family fun activities, entertainment and a BBQ at the Murrook Cultural Centre
Tuesday, July 5
NAIDOC Week March | 8am | Raymond Terrace
March from the War Memorial to Council Administration Building
Official ceremony | 8.30am to 10am | Council Administration Building
Flag raising and smoking ceremony at the Port Stephens Council Administration Building.
Koori Kin Family History Yarn | 10am to 12pm | Raymond Terrace Library
Join Melissa Jackson and Kerry-Ann Tape, First Nations family history specialists, for our Connecting Culture: Tracing Ancestors workshop for mob. In this session we will introduce you to the State Library's diverse family history collections. Live streamed by State Library of NSW.
Wednesday, July 6
Nelson Bay Fun Day | 10am to 2pm | Nelson Bay Foreshore
Hosted by Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council and Worimi Conservation Lands (NPWS) at Nelson Bay Foreshore.
Thursday, July 7
Cultural activities | 10am to 1pm | Karuah Community Hall
Hosted by Karuah Local Aboriginal Land Council at Karuah community hall.
Friday, July 8
Koori Kin Family History Yarn | 10am to 12pm | Tomaree Library
Join Melissa Jackson and Kerry-Ann Tape, First Nations family history specialists, for our Connecting Culture: Tracing Ancestors workshop for mob. In this session we will introduce you to the State Library's diverse family history collections. Live streamed by State Library of NSW.
