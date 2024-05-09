Higgins, Afflick claim French title

Former Newcastle Rugby League players Luke Higgins and Jacob Afflick are celebrating premiership success after winning France's Elite 2 competition at the weekend.
Raymond Terrace junior Higgins, who was with Macquarie last season, and Afflick, at South Newcastle, were part of the Villefranche XIII Aveyron side that defeated Villegailhenc-Aragon XIII in the Elite 2 grand final.
The 37-14 victory capped off an undefeated season for the 'Les Loups' - aka the Wolves. It was the first time in the club's 74-year history that they won every game.
The win avenged a loss in last year's grand final, and earns the club promotion to the French first division.
Higgins' parents, Craig and Kathleen, were in attendance at the grand final. Their long-planned trip will result in them missing daughter Olivia's NSW debut next week in Brisbane.
"Mum and Dad are still overseas and won't be back for the first Origin game .. they will be back for game two, so I've got to make it," Olivia, who has been named to start for NSW, told us.
The second women's Origin game is in Newcastle on Thursday, June 6.
Higgins and Afflick will spend the next couple of months travelling.
