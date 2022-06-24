Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

'Mask up': COVID, flu rising again in Hunter and 'worst yet to come', warns Hunter New England Health physician David Durrheim

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
June 24 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"SENSIBLE" measures like wearing masks in high-risk places should not have been terminated ahead of winter, as the region's health services brace for the impact of a tsunami of viruses and public health officials warn the worst is yet to come.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.