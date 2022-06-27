Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Port Stephens Community Arts Centre filled with handcrafted warmth

Updated June 28 2022 - 4:08am, first published June 27 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Fire and Ice exhibition showing at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre.

Port Stephens Community Arts Centre is brighter than ever following a lighting upgrade to the main gallery - completed in time to showcase the cool and warm-themed artworks in the Fire and Ice exhibition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.