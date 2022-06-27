Port Stephens Community Arts Centre is brighter than ever following a lighting upgrade to the main gallery - completed in time to showcase the cool and warm-themed artworks in the Fire and Ice exhibition.
New energy efficient LED lighting as well as spotlights highlights the work of the Nelson Bay-based arts centre's artisans on a new level.
Showing in the main gallery of the arts centre until July 12 is a display of strong contrasting elements, collated under the banner of Fire and Ice.
"Hottest energy versus cool fun," Meryl Miller from the arts centre said. "Many cuddly polar bears, penguins, and snow scenes."
Also on show is art created through the technique of spinning and weaving.
"Our Spinners and Weavers have the unique skill of taking raw materials to create usable products by applying additional crafts such as felting, dying, knitting, crocheting where fibers can be used to make unique garments," Ms Miller said.
The arts centre's current featured artist is Sylvia Heath.
Ms Heath started her career as a visual merchandiser, working as a window dresser in the UK. Then in 1970, with her husband David and her two children, she emigrated to South Africa. Here she continued as a freelance window dresser for many years until joining David's employment agency, running the office.
At the same time, she had great fun producing stage revues for Rotary, raising quite a lot of money for local charities. Ms Heath was involved with everything from acting, to helping with costume design to create one-off costumes, and a myriad of other tasks involved in putting a season together. Doing this for 14 years has left her with many happy memories of those times.
Ms Heath didn't think about painting till at the age of 55. Her sister Kate, an artist in her own right, said: "you've tried everything else, have a go at painting."
Ms Heath started painting in South Africa in 1999 in water colour then moved onto oils and pastels. She has had quite a few commissions over the years for wildlife paintings and won first prize in the wildlife category at The Cape Art Society in Simons Town. Ms Heath also won several prizes at the Kirsten Bosh Art show.
Ms Heath moved to Corlette in 2017 after spending 46 years in South Africa.
Ms Heath said she finds great joy in being part of Port Stephens Community Art Centre.
She paints in most mediums, but particularly enjoys working with pastels, and loves painting wildlife and flowers.
The arts centre's featured potter is Marilyn Dawes.
Ms Dawes has always been interested in art and pottery since her school days. Sculpture has always been her favourite, especially gargoyles, which watch out for evil.
It was only when she had an opportunity to move to Nelson Bay from the North Shore of Sydney 12 years ago that her life changed. Joining the arts centre has enabled her to tap into her creative nature.
One amazing thing she did learn from recent family history research is that on her dad's side of the family, ancestor women potters show up and the men were also potters and journeymen, from the 1860s.
"As a community of artisans we feel that having the opportunity to meet on Worimi land we should pay respect to the elders past present and emerging and now proudly fly the Aboriginal flag alongside our Australian flag whenever the gallery is open," Ms Miller said.
Admission to the gallery is free. The gallery in Cultural Close, Nelson Bay is open to the public 10am-4pm six days a week. Sunday hours are 10am-1pm.
