Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community News
Arts

Tancred's handcrafted shawl wins gold at Sydney Royal Easter Show

By Meryl Martin
April 6 2024 - 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tracey Tancred's magnificent handcrafted shawl won gold at the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show. Picture supplied.
Tracey Tancred's magnificent handcrafted shawl won gold at the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show. Picture supplied.

Port Stephens Community Arts Centre's spinning and weaving group member Tracey Tancred clinched the coveted first place at the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show for her exquisite, handcrafted shawl.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.