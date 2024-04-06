Tancred's handcrafted shawl wins gold at Sydney Royal Easter Show

Port Stephens Community Arts Centre's spinning and weaving group member Tracey Tancred clinched the coveted first place at the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show for her exquisite, handcrafted shawl.
Competing in Class 0176, which focused on items made using handspun/plyed yarn, Tracey's entry stood out among 10 others, earning recognition not only for its beauty but also for its exceptional quality.
Tracey's journey to creating this masterpiece was a labour of love, spanning many hours and showcasing her remarkable patience and skill.
Using raw Merino fleece, she meticulously washed and combed the fibers before spinning and plying them on her spinning wheel, resulting in a stunning 1400 meters/100g of yarn. This process took Tracey about two weeks.
Employing traditional Estonian Lace techniques, Tracey knitted the shawl using the intricate "Silvia" pattern, hailing from Haapsalu, Estonia.
Inspired by the rich history of these shawls, also known as "wedding ring shawls", Tracey's attention to detail and craftsmanship shines through in every stitch.
One of the hallmarks of Estonian Lace shawls is their delicacy, with the finest examples being able to pass through a wedding ring.
While Tracey's shawl has yet to undergo this test, its fine quality and exquisite design speak volumes about her dedication and expertise.
For Tracey, knitting the shawl was a month-long labor of passion and commitment, culminating in a well- deserved triumph at the prestigious Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Her achievement not only highlights the beauty of traditional craftsmanship but also serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of handmade artistry in today's world.
Congratulations to Sharon Turley, Wendy Barwick, and the entire quilting group for orchestrating a truly spectacular Quilt Exhibition.
We are incredibly fortunate to have such a wealth of talent among our members at the arts centre.
During my time at the gallery, it was a joy to witness firsthand the sheer delight expressed by the steady stream of visitors as they admired the exquisite quilts on display.
It was particularly heartening to note, that many men are captivated by the intricate craftsmanship evident in each quilt.
Quilts ondisplay within the gallery are for sale until April 15.
Admission to the gallery is free. The gallery is open to the public 10am-4pm daily and closes at 1pm on Sunday.
If you can't decide on a item as a gift we have gift certificates available. Pop in and have a browse.
Find us at Shoal Bay Road, Nelson Bay (near Nelson Bay Diggers) 4981 3604.
