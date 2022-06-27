Hamilton enjoyed a wealth of possession and a clever kicking game kept the Gropers pinned down for large parts of it. Two yellow cards to Charlie Fielder and Myles Eckersley in the second half reduced the Bay to 13 men at one stage, however the Gropers showed plenty of character to stay in the contest. Winger Noah Simpson was the players' player. Full back Chad Northcott was a constant threat with some clever foot work and tough forward Adam Rainer was a standout in the middle.

