Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Game results for Nelson Bay Gropers, Raymond Terrace seniors, Fingal Bay Bomboras and Northern Hawks

By Peter Arnold
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:24am, first published June 27 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONNECTION: Nelson Bay Rugby Union Club hosted the Hamilton Hawks on Saturday for its Indigenous round. Two out of three of the Bay's teams won their games.

NELSON Bay Rugby Union Club had a fine day on Saturday to celebrate the Indigenous round with the Gropers proudly wearing their new jerseys, presented to them by former player and Worimi man, Associate Professor Kelvin Kong.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.