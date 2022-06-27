NELSON Bay Rugby Union Club had a fine day on Saturday to celebrate the Indigenous round with the Gropers proudly wearing their new jerseys, presented to them by former player and Worimi man, Associate Professor Kelvin Kong.
A smoking ceremony and welcome to country were also highlights of the proceedings. It was an emotional presentation of the Rip Wright Cup by Gropers president Gavin Rocher to Hamilton's captain after the finish of the first grade fixture which was won by the Hawks 33-18 in a bruising encounter.
Hamilton enjoyed a wealth of possession and a clever kicking game kept the Gropers pinned down for large parts of it. Two yellow cards to Charlie Fielder and Myles Eckersley in the second half reduced the Bay to 13 men at one stage, however the Gropers showed plenty of character to stay in the contest. Winger Noah Simpson was the players' player. Full back Chad Northcott was a constant threat with some clever foot work and tough forward Adam Rainer was a standout in the middle.
The lower grades flew the flag with two decisive wins. The Bay's seconds XV had a great win against the Hawks, 22-0, after a slender 5-0 lead at half time. Flying winger Sam Mitchell back from representative duties scored three tries to pick up the club's three points. Two points went to Mitch Affleck, while try scorer Mitch Duffy got the one point. Flankers Zac Liddell and Lewis Daly with lock Darcey Fraser, hooker Tom Hickey and proud captain Nathan McLeay had strong games.
The thirds ran out convincing 39-0 winners after racing to a 22-0 lead at the break. Will Clark and Sam Rocher both scored doubles. Centre Nathan Olivier, Blake Fuller and classy fullback Kailen Williams also scored tries. Club points: three to Nathan Oliver, two to Harley Stevenson and one to Ben Grover.
The Gropers have a bye this Saturday before they travel to Ernie Calland Oval to play Southern Beaches.
RAYMOND Terrace Rugby League Club will hold its old boys day on Saturday, July 2 at Lakeside Sports Complex with four games being played starting from 12pm.
The Magpies have a proud tradition of producing talented players over a very long time and are expecting a good roll up to attend. The Terrace C-grade team moved into second place on the ladder with a strong win over Morrissett, 66-6, at the weekend.
It was a real try fest for the Magpies with young front rower Zac Jones scoring two tries. Centre Rob Chaffey overcame jet lag to also score a brace. Strong performances came from clever fullback Mitch Simmington, classy five eight Tom Reynolds and captain Luke Handsaker whose kicking game kept the Bulls on the back foot and gave the Terrace good field position.
D-grade lost 36-4 to the powerful Dungog side. Andrew O'Toole, Ryan Saunders and try scorer Bailey Pitt all played well for the Magpies.
The Ravens ladies league tag looked impressive with a 28-10 win over the Cessnock Goannas while the Magpies ladies tag team went down to Tea Gardens 18-14.
FINGAL Bay Rugby League Club got its season back on track with a solid 26-18 win over West Wallsend at home on Saturday.
The Bomboras' lightweight but mobile forward pack worked hard in the middle with forwards Ben Schneider, Alex Sharpe and Cameron Scully all scoring four pointers.
Playing with a full line up and a strong defensive performance was pleasing for coaches John Gutherson and Dean Carney who, despite losing classy hooker Liam Dooley, look set to make a run for a semi final spot. Players' player was tough forward Isaac Kneipp with the elusive backs Denver Perferment and Nathan Barnes both scoring tries.
Fingal are away to Wallsend Maryland this Saturday.
A depleted Bomboras ladies tag team got the job done 22-4 against West Maitland at the weekend. With that win, it moves Fingal into second place on the ladder. Daytona Mayer picked up the players' player award. The Bommies will play Clarence Town at home this Saturday.
THE Northern Hawks Rugby League Club's reserve grade team stormed into the top four on Sunday with an emphatic 44-0 win over South Newcastle at Tomaree Sportsground.
The day was a special celebration for Hawks half back Jade Porter who played his 250th game in a stellar career that saw him win eight premierships, bookended by a distinguished representative career playing for NSW country, Newcastle and the Indigenous All Star team.
The Hawks and South's clash in the opening half hour was real grind with each team going set for set before Joe Murray scored on half time to send the Hawks to the break leading 10-0. In the second half, the Hawks' hard working forward pack had them on the front foot with the pivotal pairing of Porter and clever five eight Jason Boney launching plenty of attacking raids on the Lions with great results.
It was a vintage performance by Porter, assisted by tackling tyro Tyler Randell racked up over 40 tackles in the middle. Second rower Dylan Petith had a strong game, as did local talented players Aden Jenkins and Darcy Baldwin.
The Hawks defence on the day was very impressive, as shown in the stats. They are the best defensive team in the competition.
The under-19 team were outgunned by South Newcastle 66-0 but the Hawks lineup featured several outstanding Raymond Terrace juniors. For the Hawks Kayle Gordon and Byron Lutelu never stopped trying.
The Hawks are away to Maitland on Saturday.
