Lakeside was bursting with rugby league action on Saturday.
The Raymond Terrace Roosters hosted 34 junior rugby league games across five fields at Lakeside Sporting Complex on July 23. All were rescheduled washout games from earlier in the Hunter Junior Rugby League season, nine of which were for Roosters teams.
Advertisement
Saturday also saw all four of the Raymond Terrace Magpies and Ravens senior sides play games at Lakeside.
The Raymond Terrace Magpies men's D-grade team lost to Gloucester 32-10 while the C-grade side posted a 22-10 win against Wallsend-Maryland. The Magpies C-grade women won against Shortland 22-6 but the Ravens ladies league tag team were beaten by the Maitland 44-0.
"Coming into the final rounds of the 2022 season, it was a welcomed Saturday which celebrated all four Raymond Terrace teams playing at home," a spokesperson from the senior club's committee said.
"This year, the club has welcomed a second ladies league tag team - the Raymond Terrace Magpies LLT - with ladies joining the sport for their first season and others joining the team as newcomers to the community for a social space of inclusivity.
"New coach Jarad Ashpole has taken the reigns as the team's coach for their inaugural year.
"The Ravens continue to play with a positive attitude and always keep their head high no matter the score.
"This year has proved to be difficult with the teams facing adversity in changing venues due to the weather inconsistency and have been fully committed to play footy no matter the location or forecast."
In the C-grade game on Saturday, the Terrace were off the pace early after a three week lay off. They were level with Wallsend-Maryland at the half time break, 10-10, but kicked it up a gear in the second half to beat the Tigers.
Tough front rower Zac Jones was the players' player. Utility forward Evander Waitoa added plenty of spark in attack. Hooker Will Turpin was non-stop. In the backs, five eight Tom Reynolds and Mitch Simmington had good games.
The D-grade game, the Magpies never stop trying against competition leaders Gloucester .
The Terrace were close to forfeiting with plenty of players unavailable due to illness or work commitments but showed plenty of character to front up. Clever half back Koby Martyn and Jesse Murphy were the best in a beaten side.
Zoe Khan and Stevie Johansson had strong games for the Magpies ladies while the Ravens were unable to find the try line against competition leaders Maitland.
Following a huge day of rugby league action, it was back to Raymond Terrace Bowling Club for the Roosters on Saturday who then hosted a fundraising trivia night.
For the seniors, it was off to the Lakeside tavern.
"A huge thank you to our main sponsor the Lakeside Village Tavern who have continued to support the seniors division," the Magpies committee spokespersons aid.
"Their recent renovations to provide a space for families with an undercover children's play area has allowed for team gatherings and committee meetings under one roof.
"The club thanks all of their sponsors for their continued support."
Advertisement
Both clubs also thanked all the people who volunteered to help out on the sidelines on Saturday.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.