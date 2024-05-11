Sustainable Living Festival at Medowie offers information and plenty of fun

EcoNetwork Port Stephens and Homegrown Markets are bringing together a Sustainable Living Festival at Medowie on Saturday, May 18.
From workshops, presentations by industry experts through to markets and fun for the kids, the festival will be held at Medowie Community Centre and the Lions Park on Ferodale Road (opposite the shops) from 9am-2pm.
"Join us for an exciting community day full of workshops, activities, live entertainment, local community groups, speakers, a huge market, street food, live tunes, kids zone, preloved stalls, gourmet produce and more, featuring a host of sustainable initiatives," EcoNetwork Secretary Alison Rogers said.
"Check out some eco-friendly and handmade wares in the marketplace, enjoy a delicious street food picnic and attend a talk or workshop on sustainable living delivered by industry experts."
There's something for everyone - plenty of activities for little and big kids alike, live entertainment, delectable food and prizes to be won.
The talks include bush food planting for kids and an introduction to bush food with Oz Tukka, saving water at home by Hunter Water and a special session from Irakanji Shark and Ray Encounters on 'what to do if you find a sea creature in need of rescue'.
The workshops include building a bee hotel, cupcake decoration and reusing and recycling resources.
Wonderful prizes are on offer including a balloon ride with Balloon Aloft, a family koala encounter and a conservation encounter at Oakvale Wildlife Park, a family pass to Irakanji Shark and Ray Encounters, an annual family pass to the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, photography from Mathew Spillard, artwork from Wallum Art Space and book vouchers from Readers Retreat.
The Sustainable Living Festival is sponsored by Hunter Water, Port Stephens Council and Hunter Region Landcare Network.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.