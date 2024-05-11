Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community News
Environment

Sustainable Living Festival at Medowie offers information and plenty of fun

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
May 11 2024 - 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There will be an array of produce as well as fascinating talks and great workshops at the Sustainable Living Festival.
There will be an array of produce as well as fascinating talks and great workshops at the Sustainable Living Festival.

EcoNetwork Port Stephens and Homegrown Markets are bringing together a Sustainable Living Festival at Medowie on Saturday, May 18.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Community News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.