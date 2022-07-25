A new mulcher will allow the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens to reuse its green waste as part of a sustainable recycling program.
The state-of-the-art mulcher attachment was donated by Tomago Aluminium and will be used with the Gardens' Caterpillar Skid Steer Loader.
The new mulcher means green waste can return to soil, improve soil tilth, conserve water and reduce weed germination.
Tomago Aluminium representatives Magali Gendre and Ren'e Hart announced their company's donation at the Gardens on Monday, July 11.
"Tomago Aluminum has been a major funder of the project," a spokesperson said.
"Thousands of plants will benefit from this environmental initiative and our 200 volunteers will experience a major reduction in manual handling."
According to the company, the program is expected to expand in the future to include mulching bays to house the large quantities of mulch used at the Gardens.
Other valued funding partners in attendance included Kate Washington MP, representing the NSW Government, and Orica, represented by Site Manager, Paul Hastie.
The Hunter Region Botanic Gardens thanked Tomago Aluminium, Ms Washington and Orica for their generous support.
