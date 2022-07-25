Port Stephens Examiner
Hunter Region Botanic Gardens welcome mulcher for its sustainable recycling program

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated July 26 2022 - 1:17am, first published July 25 2022 - 9:30pm
Funding representatives with the new mulcher at the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens. Photo: Supplied

A new mulcher will allow the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens to reuse its green waste as part of a sustainable recycling program.

