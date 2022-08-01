A long-standing tradition of welcoming a new generation of First Nations children to the land and community has returned after a two year hiatus.
Thirty-five children born in Port Stephens and Maitland since 2020, and who attend the Awabakal Aboriginal medical service, were introduced to traditional owners and anointed during a baby welcoming ceremony in Williamtown on Thursday, July 28.
Advertisement
Held at Murrook Culture Centre by the medical service's operator, Awabakal Ltd, Maitland babies were welcomed by Mindaribba elder Aunty Marge while Port Stephens babies were welcomed by Worimi elder Aunty Delece.
"Awabakal has been holding baby ceremonies since 2015 when current director, Julie Rose, re-introduced the tradition back into the community," Simone Jordan, communications officer at Awabakal Ltd, said.
"The event not only has cultural significance, it also aims to increase health outcomes for our babies and their parents who we hope feel connected, cared for and safe with us.
"Our aim is to provide services for our people from when life starts to when life finishes."
The ceremony was previously held yearly, however it had to be put on hold for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ceremony is based in Aboriginal tradition where new babies would be welcomed to the land and community by Aunties who anoint each child's forehead with ochre.
It also aims to create a sense of belonging and strengthen a family's Aboriginal identity; something that was often denied to previous generations.
The July 28 ceremony was the first of three that will be held for mums and bubs across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie who attend Awabakal Ltd.
About 250 First Nations children who were born in the region since 2020 are expected to participate in Awabakal Ltd's welcoming ceremony across the region this week.
Awabakal has four clinic locations including Hamilton, for the Newcastle community, Cardiff, for the Lake Macquarie community, Raymond Terrace, for the Port Stephens community and Maitland, for the Lower Hunter community.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.