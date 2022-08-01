Two award-winning and well loved Port Stephens artists have joined forces in an exhibition that showcases the beauty of the Bay and its environment.
Nanette Basser and Ileana Clarke will show paintings in an exhibition titled Portraits of the Bay at Artisan Collective Port Stephens throughout the month of August.
Basser is a painter that has exhibited internationally in Hong Kong and Singapore.
She has also been selected to be hung in the Wynne Prize for Australian landscape painters, where she received a highly commended award for her entry.
Clarke has exhibited in solo and mixed shows over the last 30 years and has several art prizes and awards in her career.
Her work has been published in International Contemporary Artists magazine and most recently she was the winner of the pencil and ink section in the Singleton Art Prize.
Basser and Clarke have been meeting up to paint together, in particular for the Portraits of the Bay exhibition, where local scenes will be featured and interpreted in the pair's unique styles.
Artisan Collective Port Stephens is a member-run gallery located at d'Albora Marina Nelson Bay, of which Basser and Clarke are members.
'We are very excited to have Nanette's and Ileana's work on show at [the] artisan collective," Anna Webster, a representative from the collective, said.
"Every month we have a different exhibition in this section of the gallery.
"We try to get in a good range of artists to showcase the amazing local talent that we have.
"We also exhibit artists from further afield. Next month we have Pablo Tapia who is an award-winning fine artist based in Newcastle.
"Alongside Pablo's work Greg Salter, from the Hunter Valley, will be showing his amazing metal sculptures."
Basser and Clarke will host the opening of the exhibition at the collective's gallery on Saturday, August 6 August from 2pm.
Members of the community are welcome to attend.
