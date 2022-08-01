Familiar tunes from musicals and movies will pour out of Soldiers Point Bowling Club later this month when Port Harmony makes its grand return to the stage.
The Bay-based community choir will perform its first concert, titled Earth and Sky, in two and a half years at the bowling club on Sunday, August 14.
Advertisement
"Port Harmony is really excited to be performing again after the frequent hiatus of the past two and a half years," Port Harmony president Joanna Davies said.
"Our concert will take our audience on a celestial journey of familiar songs from musicals and movies such as Hair, Sound of Music, Mary Poppins and Beaches plus the beautiful ballad Fields of Gold, the old favourites Fly Me to the Moon, Moon River and many more."
Port Harmony has welcomed Dr Chris Hawkins as its musical director.
Graduating from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, Hawkins has a masters and two doctorates in music where she mastered in composition and conducting.
Her career has been extensive and includes being a musical examiner, lecturer, conductor and performer. Chris plays numerous string instruments.
She is also a founder and musical director of the Bay String Orchestra, based in Salamander Bay.
"Chris has a special desire to develop a solid musical environment in the Port Stephens area," Davies said.
Also joining Port Harmony this year is Alex Hall, 18, an accomplished accompanist from Medowie.
Hall is no stranger to Port Stephens audiences as he has been performing in the area since the age of 13.
He was an accelerated music student, completing his HSC music exam in Year 10, two years ahead of schedule, and achieved the highest grade possible - a Band 6.
Hall has performed at schools, shopping centres, Christmas events, and was at the keyboard in the 2018, 2019 and 2021 performances of Star Struck at Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
Earth and Sky will be staged in the auditorium of Soldiers Point Bowling Club from 2pm on August 14.
Doors open at 1.30pm. There will also be a raffle.
Tickets cost $25 per person and are available from reception at Soldiers Point Bowling Club and the retail shoe shop Queen of Sole in Salamander Bay Square shopping centre.
For more information email portharmonyinfo@gmail.com.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.