Karuah land council's bid for cash to curb illegal dumping successful

Karuah is one of 11 local Aboriginal land councils from across NSW that will share in $782,902 for community waste projects.
Under the latest round of the NSW Environment Protection Authority's Aboriginal Land Clean Up and Prevention program, Karuah Local Aboriginal Land Council will receive $78,500 for a project that will clean-up its lands and prevent illegal dumping.
"Many areas have problems with illegal dumping in Karuah LALC, causing adverse health impacts to the community," Karuah's application to the program stated.
"This project aims to remove the illegally dumped rubbish including tyres, hazardous materials, construction, and demolition materials; install fencing and rock barriers on all boundaries to minimise access to land and install signage and trail cameras."
EPA executive director engagement, education and programs, Liesbet Spanjaard, said all the grant recipients look forward to restoring and protecting their land.
"Illegal dumping of waste is an all too prevalent problem. These grants can help Local Aboriginal Land Councils take steps to tackle the issue," she said.
"The successful programs have already had a positive impact on protecting cultural and natural resources from illegal dumping.
"Previously the program across the state has funded clean-up work, surveillance cameras, deterrence signage, education and awareness programs, and bush regeneration.
"Since 2006, the program has seen more than 6000 tonnes of waste cleaned up, with over 1300 tonnes of waste safely disposed of at landfills and more than 1700 tonnes of materials recycled."
