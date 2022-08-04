Port Stephens Examiner
Karuah Local Aboriginal Land Council to receive $78,500 for a illegal dumping clean-up program

Updated August 4 2022 - 9:52pm, first published 9:00pm
Karuah land council's bid for cash to curb illegal dumping successful

Karuah is one of 11 local Aboriginal land councils from across NSW that will share in $782,902 for community waste projects.

