Step Back into King Street Heritage Festival returns to Raymond Terrace on March 18, 2023

Updated August 6 2022 - 11:00pm, first published August 4 2022 - 2:00am
VISIT: The William the Fourth, docked at the Raymond Terrace wharf in 2021, was a feature of the King Street heritage festival held on May 21, 2022.

A date for the 2023 Step Back into King Street Heritage Festival has been set.

