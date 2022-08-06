All new bed monitors, mattresses and medical carts have been purchased by Tomaree Community Hospital thanks to generous donations from community.
Through its fundraising efforts between July 2021 and June 2022, Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary raised $24,429.83 for the hospital in Nelson Bay.
With the funds, the hospital has purchased a range of equipment to "enhance" its existing services.
"All this equipment is used for patient comfort, the working conditions of staff and the hospital environment," a auxiliary spokeswoman said.
Items purchased with the funds includes:
The auxiliary's next fundraiser will be a sausage sizzle at Bunnings Taylors Beach on Saturday, August 20 from 9am-4pm.
This will be followed by a fashion parade and high tea at the Nelson Bay community hall in Norburn Avenue on Friday, September 2. Fashions by Donna-Lou.
The event will begin at 10.30am. The cost to attend is $20 per person.
To buy tickets to attend phone Cheryl on 0417 294 060 or Myrna on 0403 861 919.
For more information on the auxiliary or to join phone Christine 0488 007 123 or Jayne 0409 362 245.
