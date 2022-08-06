Port Stephens Examiner
$24k in donations raised by Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary donated to Nelson Bay hospital

August 6 2022 - 2:00am
DONATION: Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary members presenting a cheque to Tomaree Community Hospital manager Hari Nair on August 2.

All new bed monitors, mattresses and medical carts have been purchased by Tomaree Community Hospital thanks to generous donations from community.

