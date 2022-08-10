Port Stephens Examiner
Applications now open for 2022 Gone Fishing Day Grants

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
August 10 2022 - 2:00am
JUMP ON BOARD: Applications are now open for 2022 Gone Fishing Day Grants of up to $2000. Apply on the NSW DPI website.

Recreational fishing clubs and organisations are encouraged to apply for a NSW Gone Fishing Day grant to host fishing activities on or around Sunday, October 9.

