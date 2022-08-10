Recreational fishing clubs and organisations are encouraged to apply for a NSW Gone Fishing Day grant to host fishing activities on or around Sunday, October 9.
Sean Sloan from NSW DPI said applications are open until Tuesday, September 6.
"Recreational fishing clubs, organisations and community groups are eligible to apply for grants of up to $2000 to purchase items required to run Gone Fishing Day events, such as casting and fishing workshops and information sessions," he said.
"The grants can be used to purchase fishing gear, bait, food and soft drinks and equipment hire etc. Activities to restore fish habitat, through replanting and/or weeding creek banks, on Gone Fishing Day are also eligible.
"Clubs can also apply for Gone Fishing Day packages consisting of rod and reel sets, bags, giveaways and advisory information for participants attending events."
Application forms and grant funding guidelines are available on the DPI website.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
