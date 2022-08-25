Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

"One of the best": Death of Chief Inspector Tony Townsend rocks the Hunter's police and football communities

Gabriel Fowler
Ellie-Marie Watts
By Gabriel Fowler, and Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated August 25 2022 - 6:50am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Police Force has lost one of its best with the passing of Chief Inspector Tony Townsend, affectionately known by fellow officers as TT.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.